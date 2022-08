Patton Oswalt shared details about his upcoming comedy special “We All Scream,” which is his fourth special with Netflix. He also talked about his new movie “I Love My Dad,” which tells the story of an estranged father who takes an unconventional approach to connect with his son.

“I Love My Dad” hits theaters tomorrow.

Patton’s comedy special “We All Scream” comes out Sept. 20 on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 4, 2022.