Patty Sullivan spoke about her friend Betty White and the book she wrote in her honor, “Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure.” Patty was a longtime confidante and close friend of Betty, and she wanted to share a personal journal of her life with the cherished celebrity.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 23, 2022