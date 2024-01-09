Paul Giamatti went on a burger run after winning some hardware at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The “Billions” actor was spotted sitting at an In-N-Out in Westwood alongside his partner Clara Wong. His newly earned award sat right on the table amid multiple trays of food.

Giamatti won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for “The Holdovers.”

Photo: Michael Warburton

“Paul Giamatti keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night, at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A,” wrote Michael Warburton on X, formerly Twitter.

The photo immediately went viral with fans commending the actor for picking a lowkey meal after such a high-profile win.

“Paul Giamatti hitting up In-N-Out after winning a Golden Globe is GOAT status,” wrote another X user.

“Paul Giamatti, with the trophy placed on the table, indulges in a meal at In-N-Out following the Golden Globes. HA HA,” wrote another.

“Honestly, Paul Giamatti celebrating his golden globe at In-N-Out is the only way to celebrate it,” another X user wrote.