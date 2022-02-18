Paul McCartney is back on the road and coming to Los Angeles

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Paul McCartney announced his first live tour since 2019. He will perform at SoFi Stadium on May 13.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 25 at PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News