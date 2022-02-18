Paul McCartney is back on the road and coming to Los Angeles

Paul McCartney announced his first live tour since 2019. He will perform at SoFi Stadium on May 13.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 25 at PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.
