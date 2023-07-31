Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens’ publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

Actress Morgan Fairchild and funny man Pee-Wee Herman (Paul Reubens) pose for photographers as they enter the American Comedy Awards at the Los Angeles Palladium Theater, May 20, 1987. Herman was a host/presenter at the show that aired on ABC-TV. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)



Murphy Eddie and Steve Martin, Aug. 1, 1985, at the “Pee-Wee Big Adventure” film premiere.(AP Photo)

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, arrives via bicycle on water to receive the Visionary Award at the 2011 Scream Awards, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011, in Los Angeles. The awards show is dedicated to the horror, science fiction and fantasy genres of feature films, television and comic books. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting “The Pee-wee Herman Show” live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. The play will begin a limited engagement on Jan. 12, 2010 through Feb. 7, 2010 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

Comedian Paul Ruebens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses with 300 bikers for a group photo before leading them out of Deadwood, S.D on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, on the 3rd Annual Legends Ride charity event during the 70th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Reubens was slated to participate in various charity events and host what was billed as the world’s largest “Tequila dance” to the tune of the 1958 instrumental by the Champs. (AP Photo/Steve McEnroe)

Eddie Murphy, right, and Pee-Wee Herman, Aug. 1, 1985, at the “Pee-Wee Big Adventure” film premiere. (AP Photo)

In this Nov. 11, 2010 file photo, Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, attends the after-party for the opening night of “The Pee-wee Herman Show” on Broadway in New York. Hermans next adventure is coming to Netflix. The online video company says on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, it will debut a new film featuring Paul Reubens as the bow tie-clad character from stage, TV and film. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Paul Reubens on Jimmy Kimmel Live. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) PAUL REUBENS, JIMMY KIMMEL

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Actor Paul Reubens, famous for playing Pee-wee Herman, has died at 70. Photo: Art Streiber/ augustimage.com

Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens’ character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”