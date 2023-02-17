“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the movie that will undoubtedly dominate the box office this long weekend.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin caught up with the film’s star, Paul Rudd, to talk about the third installment of the franchise.

The film stars Rudd alongside Jonathan Majors, who makes his Marvel debut as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

“He’s great, Jonathan’s terrific,” Rudd exclaimed of his work.

The star hopes “people like it,” as critics’ reviews are already in. “We’ll see how it goes!”

While the movie stars other big names like Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Evangeline Lilly- Sam thinks he’s the major inspiration behind the flick as Baskin-Robbins, Sam’s first job makes a pivotal cameo.

“I imagined you when I was in the scene, I was picturing you and you helped us through it,” joked Rudd. “You didn’t realize it and then you saw the movie and said ‘oh, I see myself.'”

It’s important to note that Rudd is a bit braver than Sam.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is in theaters now.