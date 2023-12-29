Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit Friday accusing Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her while she was working on “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Lythgoe is best known as the executive producer of the hit reality competition shows — he produced “American Idol” from 2002 to 2014 and “So You Think You Can Dance” from 2005 to 2014.

According to Variety, Abdul claimed in the early years of working on “American Idol,” Lythgoe had sexually assaulted her and again in 2014 when she was working on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

During the first alleged assault, Abdul claims Lythgoe shoved her against the wall of an elevator before grabbing her genitals and breasts, and shoving his tongue down her throat. She pushed him away and when the elevator doors opened, she ran out and called her representatives for help.

The incident reportedly happened when Abdul and Lythgoe were staying at a hotel while traveling for an Idol show audition, Roling Stone reports.

Abdul refrained from speaking out about the allegations due to fear of retaliation from Lythgoe and potential career backlash, according to the lawsuit. She had also signed non-disclosure agreements as part of her employment on the shows, which she said prevented her from revealing derogatory or confidential information.

Years later in 2014, Abdul claims she was sexually assaulted again during a dinner at Lythgoe’s home.

She initially believed the invite was professional but when she arrived, Lythgoe allegedly “forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple,” the suit claimed. “Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left.”

In 2015, Abdul also claimed she witnessed Lythgoe sexually assault one of her assistants by pressing up against her and groping her while on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

According to Variety, the suit claims Lythgoe’s behavior was well-known, citing a MADtv skit in which Lythgoe’s character is seen harassing contestants.

The suit also alleges that Lythgoe was aware of his behavior and had teased Abdul on the phone saying it had been “seven years and the statute of limitations had run,” Variety reports.

Abdul alleges she was paid less than her male judging colleagues at the time and that Lythgoe and the show’s production had bullied her.

The suit was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which would allow the filing of lawsuits that would otherwise be outside the statute of limitations.

Abdul is also suing 19 Entertainment, FremantleMedia North America, American Idol Productions, and Dance Nation Productions for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence.

She claims the companies had failed to discipline Lythgoe or hold him accountable for his actions.