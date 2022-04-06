Actor and comedian Pauly Shore returns to the comedy stage for his one-man show, “Stick With The Dancing!” His mother, Mitzi Shore started the famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip and had a hand in developing many well known comedians. Growing up amongst comedians, Pauly quickly learned the craft and picked up lots of memorable and gut busting stories along the way.

To get a glimpse into Pauly Shores life you can watch him live at The Lab at Hollywood Improv on April 27.

Also be sure to visit the Comedy Store for their 50th Anniversary April 7.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 6, 2022.