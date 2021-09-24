Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament talks new album and headlining Ohana Festival

Jeff Ament is the bassist for the group Pearl Jam who are set to headline Dana Point’s “Ohana Festival” for the next two weekends. He also talked about his new solo album.
Doug Kolk Reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 23, 2021.
