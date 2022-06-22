They’re some of the biggest superstars of drag — But this week, these queens turned recording artists hit the stage “purse first” on the rooftop of the Grammy Museum in downtown L.A., performing their new smash hits to a vibrant crowd.

Trinity the Tuck, Manila Luzon and Bob The Drag Queen, all from PEG Records, showed off their sickening skills as featured artists at Saturday night’s debut of “Spotlight Saturdays,” a rooftop summer concert series at the museum.

“I think this is such a great opportunity,” said Trinity the Tuck to KTLA, moments after stepping off the stage from a head turning performance of her new single “Run It” featuring Shontelle Sparkles & Rhea Litré. “Has this ever happened before?”

“If you word it correctly, people actually think that I am performing at the Grammys,” Manila Luzon said. “I am so thrilled.”

All three artists have new singles out just in time for summer on PEG Records.