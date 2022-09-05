For some “fake it ’til you make it” is just a saying, but for actor Pej Vahdat it’s real life.

When the “City on a Hill” star first landed in Hollywood he had to take matters into his own hands to get prime roles.

Vahdat made up the alias Jason Von.

“I pretended to be Jason Von representing Pej Vahdat,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I called and pitched myself.”

Even though he would frequently get hung up on, it lead him to his big break and a real agent.

Now he stars alongside award-winning actor Kevin Bacon on the Showtime hit.

“Luckily for me he was such a great guy and it was so easy to be in the same room with him, let alone on the same set with him,” Vahdat revealed about working with Bacon. “He really made me feel like a peer.”

The actor has also starred alongside Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman in the Hulu thriller “The Old Man.”

You can catch new episodes of “City On A Hill’ air every Sunday on Showtime at 10 p.m..

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sep. 5, 2022.