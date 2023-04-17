“Perry Mason” may be back on television, but this isn’t the one your parents or grandparents watched.

Just ask actor Chris Chalk.

He plays Paul Drake in the newly vamped series.

“It had a very exclusive audience and now that it’s being more inclusive of what was really going on representing so many different races and sexualities,” Chalk explained to Scott “Movie” Mantz on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It’s just bringing a bigger audience to an amazing show.”

Chalk also enjoyed the experience of showing the real journey of a Black cop in this time period.

“With my character, Paul, you just get to see a man struggling. How often do we see a Black cop struggling in the ’30s in a film noir style? Never. It’s the first so it’s just a great experience.”

When it comes to his costar Matthew Rhys, the “When They See Us” actor couldn’t help but hold back his smile.

“I love Matthew so much,” he exclaimed.

“He’s great. I usually go on set and I’m a leader, and I like to keep everybody happy and satisfied. He does it. He does it in a way that’s a good thing.”

With COVID protocols and staffing issues, Chalk credited “The Americans” star for bringing the necessary “leadership” and “energy” needed on the show’s set.

The show is currently in its second season and highlights old Los Angeles, which is something Chalk hopes fans enjoy and embrace.

He also wants fans to walk away with this opinion.

” I just hope they accept these journeys interpreted in a different light. I know there’s such a familiarity with ‘Perry Mason’. So I just want him to take us in.”

New episodes of “Perry Mason” air Monday nights on HBO at 9 p.m.