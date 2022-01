Jillian Michaels talked about her recent move to Miami. She also talked about her fitness app, which she describes as a one-stop shop for all wellness needs.

You can find and download “The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels” on Google Play or the App Store. For more information, visit her website at JillianMichaels.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.