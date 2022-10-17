Peter Cincotti grew up as a kid playing the piano at three years old and he has never stopped.

Cincotti has become a well-respected member of the jazz community who has played in all venues, small and big, climbed the jazz charts, and now he is hitting the road with his band as they tour around the country.

He will be performing at Vitello’s on Oct. 19. For tickets go to feinsteinsatvitellos.com and check out his new single and video of “Killer on the Keys,” which is out now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 17, 2022.