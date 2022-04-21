Emmy-winning CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joined us to talk about hosting and producing a series of global television, groundbreaking specials called “The Royal Tour.”

In each show, he goes to individual sitting heads of state — kings, presidents and prime ministers — and gets from them the impossible: eight days of their schedule devoted totally to him. Then they become his personal tour guide to and through their country.

In the past this has included the king of Jordan, president of Mexico, prime ministers of New Zealand, Jamaica and Poland. Now, the president of Tanzania, the first woman of color and a Muslim to run a country, includes an amazing story of how she became president.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2022.