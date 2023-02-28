Yara Shahidi stars as Tinker Bell in Disney’s live action movie “Peter Pan & Wendy,” streaming on Disney+ in April 2023.

The legendary story of Peter Pan is Disney’s latest live-action movie for its streamer.

Disney dropped the trailer for the film on Tuesday, which racked up 122,000 views within its first hour of release.

It stars Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and an unrecognizable Jude Law as Captain Hook. Alexander Molony stars as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson is Wendy.

The movie “introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland,” the synopsis read. “There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy,” a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic,” the description reads in the trailer’s description on Walt Disney Studios’ YouTube channel.

The original movie is directed by David Lowery. He’s known for his work in “The Green Knight” and “Pete’s Dragon.”

“Peter Pan and Wendy” premieres April 28 on Disney+.