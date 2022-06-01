A petition to axe the actress from the “Aquaman” sequel is reaching record numbers.

The change.org petition is nearing its goal of 4.5 million signatures. If that’s reached, it will be one of the site’s top petitions. It was created by Jeanne Larson and is directed towards DC Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment.

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their “Aquaman 2″ film project,” wrote Larson on the website. “They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. “

Heard’s appearance in the film was significantly reduced. The matter was brought up during the trial. The actress and her publicist believed the reduction was due to bad press surrounding the trial. However, according to testimony from Walter Hamada, President of DC Films at Warner Bros, Heard’s lack of chemistry with the movie’s lead, Jason Momoa, was to blame.

“It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. And the chemistry wasn’t there,” testified Hamada.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

On May 13th, the petition racked up four million signatures, a big jump from when the petition had two million signatures on May 1st.

The petition currently sits at 4,435,642.