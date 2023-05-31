The finale episode of “Ted Lasso” is here and actor Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, can’t help but feel a bit melancholy.

“I guess it’s like the end of school when you graduate. There’s a really sad thing that this chapter has ended but also you’re really excited for what comes next, but you also want to enjoy the moment,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Dunster gushed that he was so proud to be a part of the series and did reveal he “just cried” when the show wrapped.

Without giving away any spoilers, the show’s ending does leave the door open. Something that Brendon Hunt and Jason Sudeikis have agreed with.

“It’s very easy to keep going, but if it’s all she wrote, I think that should be it. If that’s what it’s supposed to be, but also I think that these stories can go on,” he said.

Dunster praised not only the show’s creators but also the writing as well. He touted the immense attention to detail not just for the main characters, but all the characters.

“One of the things this show does well is paints these larger-than-life characters, but also gives them reasons for being the way that they are,” he explained. “Any sort of character arc we see, it’s never a Teflon-coated linear progression. They are human, they try to do better, they make mistakes, they try again.”

While the series is a comedy, it’s very touching and has brought fans to tears during some parts.

“It’s wonderful that it connects with so many people,” he said. “It’s nice people enjoy something that you do, rather than people just not care about it at all.”

The series finale of “Ted Lasso” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Fans of the show looking to own a piece of memorabilia as the series comes to an end can head to the WB Shop.