Phil Rosenthal is best known for being the creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” now he’s getting attention for his goodwill eating tour of the world in Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil.”

His global adventures are in a cookbook called “Somebody Feed Phil the Book,” which is full of photos, stories and his favorite recipes.

“It may be the best cookbook in the world, not because of me but because of the chefs we visited, gave us their best stuff,” Rosenthal told Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

He made sure to add in recipes that viewers have asked for. The most requested recipe is a pork chop dish from Vini da Arturo in Venice, Italy.

“It’s finished in white wine vinegar, it’s very simple to make, and it is absolutely fantastic,” he explained.

Rosenthal’s proceeds from the cookbook are going to I Am ALS. The cause is very close to his heart because his mother passed away from the disease.

“Somebody Feed Phil the Book” can be bought anywhere books are sold.

“Somebody Feed Phil” is on Netflix now and