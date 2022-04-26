Eight-time Grammy award winning songwriter Philip Lawrence joined us to talk about hosting the new CBS series, “Come Dance With Me.”

It launched on April 15 and runs through the next few weeks.

The series airs at 8 p.m. on Friday’s. “Come Dance with Me” features talented young dancers from across the country, who will invite one inspirational, and untrained family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize.

Phil also worked on the theme show for the song. He wrote and sings all the vocals on it. Plus, he’s currently building a music studio in LA.

April 26, 2022