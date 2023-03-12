View photos from 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 12. Includes photos from the red carpet, the gala ceremony, musical performances, and more.
Hollywood’s biggest night kicked off Sunday afternoon with a spectacular red carpet (champagne carpet) event.
Academy Award nominee Brendan Fraser, style icon Vanessa Hudgens, and Oscars performer Sofia Carson were among the first big names to walk the carpet.
The 95th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The network broadcast airs at 5 p.m. PDT on ABC and is hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel.