Pico Alexander from the reboot of the 2007 drama series “Gossip Girl,” based on the popular teen books written by Cecily von Ziegesar, joined KTLA5’s Andy Reismeyer to talk about his new comedy film, “The Honeymoon.”

In his new movie, Alexander’s character just got married and is off to enjoy his honeymoon, but just as the couple begins their celebration, it is crashed by his best friend, much to the annoyance of his wife.

Their honeymoon ends up turning into a wild adventure as they wander through the streets of Venice.

“The Honeymoon” is now on digital and on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 23, 2022.