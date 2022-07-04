Pierson Fodé joined us to talk about his starring role in Netflix’s “Man from Toronto” alongside Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

The film follows the world’s deadliest assassin, known as ‘”The Man from Toronto” (Harrelson) and a man named “Teddy” (Hart) who is described as “New York’s biggest screw-up.” The two run into each other in a rented Airbnb and are forced to team up and save the day.

Pierson plays “The Man from Miami,” a younger, stronger, better hitman than the “past his prime Man From Toronto.”

Pierson can also be seen in the final season of TNT’s critically acclaimed “Animal Kingdom.”

“Man from Toronto” currently streams on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 4, 2022.