Piff the Magic Dragon performs in his dragon costume at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas on Mondays and Thursdays through Sundays.

Piff has also been chosen to perform at this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 30.

He recently signed for three more years with Flamingo and has been performing there for 7 years. He celebrates his 1,729th show this Thursday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 19, 2022.