Celebrities are paying tribute to the late singer Sinéad O’Connor.

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to share an old photo she took of the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer with Marianne Faithfull while at an Eminem concert in Ireland.

“I came home and have been listening to Sinéad’s music,” she wrote. “‘Feels so different.’ ‘Three Babies.’ ‘Black Boys On Mopeds.’ ‘The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance.’ ‘Red Football.’ ‘In This Heart,'” she wrote. “It alternates between heartbreak and wailing and incredible harmonies and rage and passion and love.”

Ireland’s own, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, shared a pair of photos of him alongside O’Connor on Twitter.

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot,” the MMA fighter wrote. “I have lost a friend. Sinéad’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinéad you are home with your son I am sure.”

Pink paid homage to O’Connor during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in Cincinnati Wednesday night. She brought out her good friend Brandi Carlile for a special rendition of her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Russell Crowe took to social media to share a story about his encounter with O’Connor while outside of a pub in Ireland. He revealed that after his friend chased the singer down, she hung out with them.

“She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea,” he explained. “In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.”

“What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

O’Connor died in London on Wednesday at age 56. She had recently moved back there and was working on an album set to be released next year.

Her death comes a year after her 17-year-old son Shane committed suicide last year.

O’Connor is survived by three children.