Disney Pixar’s “Soul,” “Turning Red,” and “Luca” are set to make their theatrical debut in 2024.

The movies originally had streaming-only releases on Disney+, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Pixar said they want “moviegoers to experience the three films the way they were meant to be seen,” according to multiple reports.

The Oscar-winning animated movie “Soul” will hit theaters on Jan. 12, “Turning Red” will make its debut on Feb. 9 and “Luca” will be released on March 22. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 2 at theaters nationwide.

The movies will also be accompanied by short films “Burrow,” “Kitbull” and “For the Birds,” respectively.

The films will also remain on Disney+ during their theatrical releases.

This move by Walt Disney Co. is similar to that of NBCUniversal and HBO Max, who also released movies to the company’s streamers and in theaters mainly during the pandemic.

The trio of Pixar animation movies will premiere in theaters before the studio’s newest film, “Inside Out 2,” debuts on June 14.