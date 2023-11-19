Pop singer-songwriter JORDY is a “Boy” with a growing fan following and a bright future. He stopped by the KTLA Weekend Morning News to peform his brand new single, “things change,” share the scoop on his recent successes and talk about his latest album, “Boy.“

He also spoke to Doug Kolk about his Second Chance Prom event, giving LGBTQ people who may not have had the chance to enjoy their own high school prom with a date they were romantically interested in, an opportunity for a do-over. The event & concert will be held at the Roxy in Hollywood on December 11th.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on November 18, 2023.