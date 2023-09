With his powerhouse vocals & heartfelt lyrics, pop singer Jamie Miller has gained fans all across the globe. Now, this rising-star is releasing a brand new EP, “The Things I Left Unsaid” on October 4th.

Miller stopped by the KTLA Weekend Morning News on his birthday, to share the scoop on his new EP, and connecting with fans on social media. He also debuted a KTLA Premiere Performance of his latest single, “No Matter What.“