Poppy Montgomery joined us to talk all about “Christmas On The Farm.” The film is based on her life story, where her Mom sadly passed away and left her and her siblings with a farm in Australia. It’s very auto-biographical and as much as it starts with a funeral it’s a fun and light-hearted film.

“Christmas On The Farm” is streaming now, exclusively on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 15, 2022