The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, typically in September, have been pushed back to the new year amid the uncertainty around the two strikes in Hollywood.

Hoping the writers’ and actors’ strikes are over, the Television Academy and Fox announced the ceremony’s telecast will air live on Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PST, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to various reports. It will be held at the Peacock Theater at LA Live, formerly known as the Microsoft Theater.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the ceremony will take place five months after the final vote is cast for the awards. Emmy voting is still happening regardless of the strike. The final round is from Aug. 17 to Aug. 28. The Emmy nominations were released just last month.

The Creative Arts Emmys Awards, which was supposed to take place on Sept. 9, will now take place over two nights on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. Entertainment Weekly reports an “edited presentation” of the ceremonies will air on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. PST.

January is set to be a very busy month.

The Critics Choice Awards are set for Jan. 14, a day before the Emmys. The Golden Globes, which were acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge back in June, are slated to take place on Jan. 7. However, there’s no television deal yet for the awards.

These two main shows lead up to the 96th Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 10.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since early May, with actors following suit in July. So far no deal has been made between the two unions and Hollywood studios.