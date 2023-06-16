Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union with Spotify is over.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the music streaming service and the couple’s production company said in a joint statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Back in 2020, the Sussexes reportedly inked a $20 million deal with Spotify.

The partnership lasted 2 1/2 years and produced Markle’s podcast “Archetypes,” which lasted only one season. Due to the dissolution of the partnership, the podcast won’t see a second season.

“Archetypes” featured celebrities like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling and more. It even received the Top Podcast Award at the People’s Choice Awards.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening,” The Duchess of Sussex said when she received the honor.

There was speculation that layoffs at the streamer caused the partnership to end, but a spokesperson with the company told NBC News they had “no relation” to this deal.