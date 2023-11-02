The story of Elvis told through the eyes of his wife Priscilla is being brought to life by director Sofia Coppola.

The aptly titled “Priscilla” shatters the American perception of the King of Rock ‘and ‘n’ Roll. It’s based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me.”

“It’s kind of like an impressionistic sense of what her life this experience was like,” Coppola explained to KTLA 5’s Olivia de Bortoli. “I really kind of framed it around her time and Graceland, coming through the gates and leaving the gates.”

Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla in the film and met with her prior to filming.

The movie “Priscilla” hits theaters on Nov. 3, 2023. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 2, 2023.

Touching on the topic of impressionism, Spaeny said she paid attention to tiny details Priscilla provided in their chat.

“The details that she’d give about her being hungry, and the first time she met him and him offering her a sandwich and her not taking it. Or like inside jokes that they had, or even just seeing her face light up and her little laugh reminiscing about moments they had together,” she explained. “Those were such important golden nuggets. Then also her saying, the deep love that they had for each other, make making sure that was shown in the highs and lows of their relationship.”

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis in the film, one of many actors to do so in Hollywood. It’s not lost on him that everyone just loves the King’s story.

“It’s a very American story,” the Australian actor said. “It’s a very homegrown, underdog-takes-over-the-world and becomes the King. I think everyone it’s just it’s a relatable story. He had this undeniable, magnetic, kind of artistic energy flowing through him. I think everyone knows how to recognize that.”

“Priscilla” hits theaters on Nov. 3 with select theater shows on Nov. 2.