Gleb Savchenko shared how old he was when we he started dancing. He talked about this season of “Dancing With the Stars” and revealed who he is rooting for. He also shared that the “Dancing With the Stars” tour is coming up and gave us details about that.

The “Dancing With the Stars” Tour kicks off in January. Be sure to follow Gleb on Instagram to stay up to date on tour info and all his dancing ventures @GlebSavchenkoOfficial.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 29, 2021.