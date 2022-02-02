‘Project Runway’ judges dish on season 19 finale

The “Project Runway” judges talk about the season 19 finale and what we can expect with the four all female finalists.
“Project Runway” finale airs on Bravo this Thursday at 9 P.M.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 P.M. on Feb. 1, 2022.
