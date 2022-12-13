Supporters of rapper Megan Thee Stallion stood outside of a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, holding signs with messages of support for the artist.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified against hip-hop artist Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. She accused him of shooting her feet following an argument in July 2020.

Los Angeles prosecutors have added a third felony charge in their assault case against Lanez. He is now facing a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm. That’s on top of the other charges which are, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and having an unregistered weapon.

Jury selection in the trial began on Monday with explosive opening arguments from both sides.

Prosecutors claim that Lanez fired shots at Megan, striking both of her feet and that the incident sparked because of an argument over an insult the “Savage” rapper said to Lanez, according to TMZ.

However, the defense claims the argument was between Megan and another female in the group, Kelsey Harris, over the men they’ve had relationships with, and that Megan had a history of “going behind Harris’ back” with some of them.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.