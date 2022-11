Prue Leith sat down with KTLA Entertainment anchor Megan Telles to talk about her new updated autobiography, “I’ll Try Anything Once.”

Leith also opened up about how the popular show “The Great British Bake Off,” on which she is a judge, handled the controversial “Mexican Week.”

For more information about Leith’s updated autobiography click here. The book is available everywhere books are sold.

This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.