When it comes to mental health, many don’t want to talk about it, but “Queer Eye” star Karamo wants to change that.

“So many of us talk about our physical fitness, but we don’t talk about our mental health enough,” he explained. Karamo has partnered with Take Action for Mental Health, which seeks to normalize getting help in regards to mental health. “For me it’s about telling people ‘it’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay to talk about it.'”

For years Karamo has been outspoken on the topic and even revealed how he attempted to take his own life many years ago. “I tried to commit suicide early on and I’m so thankful that I actually sought help, that I had people around me,” he said.

Helping others is Karamo’s specialty, which is no surprise NBC tapped him to host his own talk show, “Karamo,” which is slated this Fall and will air on KTLA. “We all love to see the things other people are going through in their lives because it reminds us about what we’re going through, but also how do we get through it? My show is about, a lot of fun, a lot of healing, a lot of good talking, a lot of growth.”

Karamo is booked and busy these days. He’ll also be joining KTLA’s Cher Calvin and Pedro Rivera for West Hollywood’s inaugural WeHo Pride parade.

“I’m ready to get out there and just show love to the LGBTQ community, the community that’s given me so much,” he explained. “I’m excited. Cher and Pedro are a good time!”

The WeHo Pride parade takes place Sunday June 5th at 12 p.m..

Karamos’ self-titled talk show starts Sept. 19 on KTLA.