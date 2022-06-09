Quinton Aaron has opened up about his weight loss journey of losing over 170lbs and how getting Covid-19 helped him get the ball rolling. He said he had developed a chocolate craving and that’s when he decided to start making healthier lifestyle choices.

Aaron is in new movie “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact,” starring along side Hailey Duff, Gail O’ Grady and many other stars. He touched on the premiere event with the cast and the fun filled night they had.

Quinton also got personal about losing his aunt the day before filming and that he didn’t tell anybody,

“The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact” premieres June 14, exclusively on pay per view, video on demand, and other major platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 9, 2022.