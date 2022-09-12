Rachel Dratch is a comedic legend and a trailblazer for women in the comedy and entertainment world and now she is paving her way in the Lysol realm and will be taking on the World’s Stinkiest Sock.

Dratch has partnered up with Lysol and the scientists of Lysol have simulated the worst foot odor. The actress isn’t the only one who paired with the cleaning brand, the Red Socks also have teamed up with them for their official laundry scent.

The comedian will put Lysol’s Laundry Sanitizer to the test at Fenway Park where she will be the lucky person to smell the World’s Stinkiest Sock and see how Lysol combats the odors of the world.

Although Dratch is a big star in the industry, she does not let mundane chores get her down.

“Okay I definitely do my own laundry,” she explained. “It’s the only chore that I kind of enjoy.”

Even though Dratch enjoys cleaning her home, she did say she would not make a good housekeeper but enjoys having control over her laundry, especially with having a teenager in the house.

“It really does combat teen stank,” she revealed.

You can head to the website Lysol laundry sanitizer for more information on the product.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2022.