Mark Thompson has accomplished so much from his radio show “The Mark and Brain Show,” to being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and now he has accomplished writing his memoir, “Don’t Bump the Record, Kid.”.

“Anybody that decides they are going to write a memoir, you have to open up your memory banks and dig through the clutter of your life,” reveals Thompson.

“Don’t Bump the Record, Kid” is out Dec. 6 and 100% of the proceeds for his book will go to the rescue and the welfare of animals in Southern California. For more information and updates about the book just head to myadventureswithmarkandbrian.com. You can also listen to Mark’s podcast “The Mark Thompson Show” on weekdays at 10 a.m. on YouTube.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 5, 2022.