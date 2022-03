Rainey Qualley joined the morning show on her birthday to chat about her new film, “Ultrasound.” The movie centers on a man named Glen who finds himself stranded after some car troubles only to receive help or so it seems by a manipulative and mischievous couple.

“Ultrasound” hits theaters and video on demand today.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 11, 2022.