Raini Rodriguez started acting at the young age of thirteen but that wasn’t always the dream she stated, at one point she wanted to become a pediatrician. The actress said she always knew that she wanted to work with children one day but who knew this is where she would end up.

Rodriquez said that she was meant for this industry because the love she has for being on stage, making people laugh, performing and making up characters. Rani has done just that in her career by being in movies such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” Disney’s “Austin and Ally” and now she is on “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.” All her movies and shows are full of fun, laughter and portrays the family atmosphere and in that she feels she has really come “full circle.”

Being a part of the Jurassic World’s franchise is already pretty epic but Raini stated its “beyond a blessing” to be apart of the animated world of Jurassic Park. The actress has been apart of the show for the last four years and now she is rounding out its fifth and final season.

Season 5 of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” is streaming on Netflix now.

