Two members of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore’s security detail are under investigation after detaining an individual in the streets of France during an overseas trip by LAPD commanders last month, police officials confirmed to The Times.

The group had traveled abroad to meet with French counterparts about security preparations for the Summer Olympics, which are planned in Paris and other French cities in 2024 and in L.A. in 2028. The detention occurred in Marseille after a high-ranking LAPD commander’s wife wrongly alleged her cellphone had been stolen by a man who bumped into her in the street, officials said.