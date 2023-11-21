“Cobra Kai” is one of the biggest hits on Netflix.

Many know that the source of the material stems from the 1984 classic “The Karate Kid.”

There are already five “Karate Kid” movies and more than 50 episodes of “Cobra Kai.”

Now the original film’s star Ralph Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso in a new film, which will also star Jackie Chan of 2010’s “The Karate Kid.”

Macchio returned to the role in “Cobra Kai.”

Chan will return to his role as Mr. Han, the role he played opposite Jaden Smith in the franchise’s updated story.

But, there’s a twist.

They’re looking for the next “Karate Kid.”



The two men made the announcement in a video posted to the YouTube account of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“The global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” Macchio explained. “So let’s ‘wax on, wax off’ everybody.”

“You mean ‘check it on, check it off, hang it up,'” Chan chimed in.

“Maybe the new ‘Karate Kid’ will have to do it all?” Macchio continued.

The open casting call is also posted on Sony’s website.

The character’s name appears to be Li Fong and the film is looking for an actor to “portray Chinese or mixed-race Chinese” and “between 15-17 years old” and “speaks fluent English.”

Those who can speak “conversational Mandarin is a strong plus.”

No acting experience is required, but those with “martial arts movements, gymnastics and/or dance experience is a strong plus.”

You’re required to be available from March 2024 to June 2024.

Those interested are urged to email: KarateKidCasting@sony.com.

The new film is set to be released on Dec. 13, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet says the film will be about a teenager from China who moves to the East Coast and “finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor.”

As for “Cobra Kai,” Netflix announced the show’s sixth and final season earlier this year. Deadline reports filming is set to start in 2024, due to delays caused by the writers and actors strike.