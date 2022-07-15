Social media was abuzz overnight after rumors floated around that rapper Drake was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden for possession of marijuana.

Swedish police slammed the rumors and confirmed the Canadian hip-hop star, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was not arrested.

There was speculation he was taken away from a nightclub there as marijuana is illegal in the region.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Huff Post’s Philip Lewis, the rapper’s team doubled down and said that the “God’s Plan” artist was at his hotel room in the Swedish capital and that the reports he was arrested were false.

Thursday night, the hashtag #FreeDrake started to trend after the rumor picked up steam.

“Free Drake!!!” tweeted DJ Akademiks.

“I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I can’t think. My heart is racing. I honestly don’t know what’s next for me if they don’t free Drake,” tweeted another user.

Another posted a video of the rapper seemingly at a club in the Scandinavian country partying with no issues.

Swedish pop-culture site Dopest seemed to have initially reported the story and claimed Drake was taken into custody during his private party at Berns, a nightclub. The site also claimed the star’s bodyguard was arrested as well.

The scuttlebutt came after Drake announced details on his annual music festival, OVO Fest, in his hometown of Toronto the last weekend of this month. Special guests will include Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and more.

“I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” he shared on Instagram. “Of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

In June the rapper surprised fans by dropping his seventh album “Honestly Nevermind.”