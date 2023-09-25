Krayzie Bone of the hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is reportedly fighting for his life while hospitalized in Los Angeles.

According to AllHipHop.com, the artist was sedated and on a ventilator as of Sunday after doctors performed surgery on one of his lungs after an artery was found leaking. However, the bleeding did not stop.

Singer Krayzie Bone poses with his Grammy for BestRap Performance By a Duo or Group for “Ridin” in the press room at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The outlet said this all started on Friday when Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into the hospital after he coughed up large amounts of blood. A CAT scan found the issue within his lung.

The “Crossroads” artist suffers from sarcoidosis, which is an inflammatory disease. The American Lung Association says the condition occurs when the “immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called ‘granulomas’ in one or more organs of the body.”

Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone’s group mate, posted various messages of well-wishes to his Instagram stories and used the hashtag #PrayForKray.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted to X, formerly Twitter, about his fellow Cleveland, Ohio native. “To Krayzie man,” his post read alongside 10 prayer hand emojis.

“Prayers up for Krayzie Bone,” rapper Juicy J posted to the platform as well.

KTLA 5 has reached out to Krayzie Bones’ rep for an update on his condition and hasn’t heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.