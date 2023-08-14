Rapper Magoo, who famously collaborated with Missy Elliot and rapper/ producer Timbaland and late R&B singer Aaliyah, has died, according to multiple posts on social media. He was 50 years old.

Word of the artist’s passing came from posts on Instagram.

R&B singer Ginuwine, who worked with Magoo in the late-90s and early-00s, penned a note to Instagram on Sunday night.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost three friends now within a month to LIFE and its due date ….this dude always pushed me …I will miss you maganooo that’s what we called him,” the artist wrote. “Totally one of the best ever in my eyes, always pressing forward. I know we didn’t talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha, I will see you soon bro. We all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there.” I’m truly effed up right now foreal, life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you don’t wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences.”

Vocal producer Digital Black also posted to Instagram about Magoo’s passing about three hours earlier on Sunday.

“Man can’t believe this RIH (Rest in Heaven) Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends,” he wrote.

Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He met Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley when he was just a teen and the pair became the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo. Years later, Timbaland connected with childhood friend Missy Elliot, and the trio were behind hits like “Up Jumps da Boogie,” “Here We Come,” “Cop That Sh*t” and more.

Timbaland posted to Instagram on Monday morning about his former partner’s death.

“This one hits different,” he wrote with three heart emojis. “Long live Melvin aka Magoo!!! Tim and Magoo forever. Rest easy, my king.”

Rapper Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff (right) died on Aug. 13, 2023. (Instagram: Timbaland)

He then posted a video of one of their performances.

“So many memories,” the producer wrote.

Missy also took to Instagram to honor Magoo and revealed it was him who gave Missy her famous stagename.

“These are the kind of posts I don’t wish on (anyone) at (first) I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in. So many emotions,” the four-time Grammy award winner wrote. “I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said ‘Hey my name Melvin’ & I laughed so hard & I said ‘Wait you really talk like that?’ and you said ‘Yuuuup’ & I kept laughing & I said ‘What you do?’ you said ‘I rap’ & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said ‘he one of my favorite emcees’ but your flow was VA, I loved it! From that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents. So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor When we did this song ‘Beep Me 911’ & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words.”

No information has been provided on the artist’s cause of death.