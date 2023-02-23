Rapper Quavo from the hit group Migos dropped a new song on Thursday and seemed to reveal the group is no more.

His new single “Greatness” has a line that hints about the disbandment, while also honoring the legacy of his nephew and group member, Takeoff.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the (expletive) flow,” the rapper, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, said on the track. “Take’ did that. On God. So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone,” he continued. “It can’t come back.”

In the song’s music video, Quavo honors Takeoff by showing old clips of them together.

At one point, the Georgia native holds up the group’s chain they got to celebrate the release of their 2021 album, “Culture III,” which is the final Migos album released during Takeoff’s lifetime.

In November of 2022, Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Just weeks before his death, both nephew and uncle released the album “Only Built for Infinity Links,” sans the group’s third member, Offset.

There has been talk that the members have been on the outs with Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, for some time.

Following Takeoff’s death, it appeared that the group’s ending was imminent.

Just last month, both Quavo and Offset got into a heated argument backstage at this year’s Grammy Awards before their tribute to Takeoff, TMZ reported.

For about a decade, Migos have been a mainstay in the hip-hop world.

Formed in 2008, the trio rose to fame in 2013 with their hit “Versace.” The song was remixed by Drake, which heightened its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”