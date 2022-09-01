Rapper Shwayze’s been buzzin’ ever since his first single hit the Billboard’s Hot 100.

The Malibu native’s new music definitely has that California cool, as it features California/American reggae influences. He explained he loves the album from start to finish.

“It’s feel-good music,” he explained to Samantha Cortese on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I just like to make music that makes you feel good and makes me feel good while making it.”

His single “Tides” is a reggae-rock song collaboration with Pepper and Slightly Stoopid and has really taken off. The track is one of four singles out according to the “Corona and Lime” rapper, which is a small sample of what the 12-track album entails.

Most of the album was made during the pandemic, and he’s excited to be able to perform in front of fans once again.

The artist has definitely proved his musical prowess over the years, and the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. His young son Hendrix has now taken an interest.

“He’s very musically inclined,” the proud dad confessed. “I didn’t want to push him into any direction. I just wanted him to naturally fall into it, but he’s taking guitar lessons. He can sing so much better than me!”

Shwayze will be performing at Venice West on Oct. 22. For tickets and information, head here.

His new single “Tides” is out now and his new album “Shway SZN” comes out on Sept. 2 and is available wherever you get your music.