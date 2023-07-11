Blockbuster releases are typically spread out strategically throughout the summer to encourage a near-constant stream of ticket revenue and public interest. But in a rare turn of events, the two most anticipated films of the year are set to release on the same day, and they couldn’t be any more different from each other.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” will both premiere on the big screen on July 21, begging the question: which film should you see on opening day?

For thousands of moviegoers who purchased their tickets through theater chain AMC, that’s apparently not a problem. AMC said in a statement to Variety that more than 20,000 AMC Stubs members — the theater chain’s rewards program — have double-booked, buying tickets for both films on the same day.

The theater experience likely couldn’t be any more different between the two films.

“Oppenheimer” is a gritty R-rated historical biopic that tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who spearheaded the Los Alamos Laboratory and is credited as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character, as well as performances from Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh — among others.

The historical drama is Nolan’s first R-rated flick in more than 20 years, and is said to feature “prolonged” nudity, according to its star, in addition to adult language and references to historical acts of violence and death.

Meanwhile, in a pink-hued child’s wonderland on the opposite end of the theater, Margot Robbie stars as Mattel’s iconic doll, Barbie. The fever dream idea of a film also features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Emma Mackey as various iterations of Barbie, as well as Ryan Gosling who portrays Barbie’s longtime boyfriend, Ken.

The plot of Barbie is still a bit unclear, but the general outline involves Robbie’s Barbie becoming disillusioned with her life in plastic, which leads to her and Ken being banished to the real world where they are forced to adapt and adjust to 21st Century America.

The same-day release of both films has given rise to the portmanteau “Barbenheimer,” with people taking to social media to outline their plans and strategies to see both films.

Some have suggested seeing “Barbie” first to start the day on an uplifting note, setting yourself up to be absolutely crushed at the conclusion “Oppenheimer.”

Others have advocated for starting the day with black coffee, tobacco and the WWII drama in the morning, taking a break for brunch and drinks, seeing the PG-13 comedy as a palate cleanser, and then finishing the evening with a night of drinks and dancing.

In a third strategy ridiculous enough to be its own film plotline, at least one person has suggested getting two dates, two outfits and seeing the films in opposite theaters simultaneously, creating hijinx by going back and forth between both theaters.

There’s no right or wrong strategy for seeing the two films, but with a combined runtime of nearly five hours, the “Barbenheimer” circuit will be a marathon, and those taking the challenge will need to plan accordingly.